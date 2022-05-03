Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,451,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 4,463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,835.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

