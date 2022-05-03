Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81 ($1.01).

AGR opened at GBX 65.55 ($0.82) on Friday. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.68. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

