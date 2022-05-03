AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £120 ($149.91) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($143.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($143.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($143.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £104.36 ($130.37).

LON AZN opened at £106.88 ($133.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £165.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,696.51. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,502 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of £110 ($137.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,866.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,075.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

