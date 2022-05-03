AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a £120 ($149.91) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($143.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($118.68) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($130.85).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £105.54 ($131.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,675.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,866.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,075.91. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a 1 year high of £110 ($137.41).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

