ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AACG opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 16.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AACG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

