ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. ATCO has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

