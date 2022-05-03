Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $14.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Atkore by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Atkore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

