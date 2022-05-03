Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Atlas Technical Consultants has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $145.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

