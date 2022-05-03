Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Atlas Technical Consultants has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $145.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
