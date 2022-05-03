ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, analysts anticipate that ATRenew will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

