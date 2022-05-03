aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.54. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

