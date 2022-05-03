Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,041 ($13.00). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ATG opened at GBX 935 ($11.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62. Auction Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 712 ($8.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($20.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 953.82.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

