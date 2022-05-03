AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

Several analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

