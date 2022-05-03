AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Coverage Initiated at Pareto Securities

Stock analysts at Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

