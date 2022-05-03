AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Coverage Initiated at Pareto Securities

Stock analysts at Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $26.19.
About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AULRF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.