Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. 12,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

