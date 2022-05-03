Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. 12,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.
AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
