Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Lowered to GBX 586

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AUTO. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.31) to GBX 715 ($8.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 720 ($8.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 699.56 ($8.74).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 634.80 ($7.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($6.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.39). The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 646.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 667.33.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

