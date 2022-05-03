AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in April

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 951.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

