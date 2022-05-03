Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 991,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Autoliv by 262.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Autoliv by 43.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Autoliv by 29.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

