AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.86.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,419 shares of company stock valued at $33,168,013. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 311.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AutoNation by 22.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.89. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

