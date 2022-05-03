Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AATC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AATC opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 13.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.99. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Autoscope Technologies ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 17.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About Autoscope Technologies (Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.