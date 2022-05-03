Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NYSE AVTR opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Avantor has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

