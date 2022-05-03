Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 946,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 683,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.
About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
