Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avinger alerts:

NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Avinger (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.