Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

