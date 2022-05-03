Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Avinger stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.48. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

