Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

CAR stock opened at $280.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.84. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.