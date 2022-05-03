Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.54 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $280.56 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.84.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

