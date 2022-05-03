Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.54 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $280.56 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.84.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

