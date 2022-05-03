Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 25.1% in April

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.