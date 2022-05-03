Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 25.1% in April

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Get Aviva alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 520 ($6.50) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 470 ($5.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.