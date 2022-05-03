Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $44.09 on Monday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.51.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
