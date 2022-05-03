AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXIM opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
