Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.