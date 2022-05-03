Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

