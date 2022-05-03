AZEK (AZEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect AZEK to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,406,000 after purchasing an additional 51,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.