B. Riley Cuts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $96.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

