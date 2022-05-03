B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young Purchases 2,500 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RILY stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,455. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

