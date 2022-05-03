B. Riley Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $22.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.