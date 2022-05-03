Baader Bank Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.66% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.58) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.32) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.57 ($14.29).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €7.19 ($7.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.94. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($28.43).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

