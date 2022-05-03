Backblaze, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLZE) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 10th

Backblaze’s (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 10th. Backblaze had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 24.00.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 9.71 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a one year low of 8.75 and a one year high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of 10.61.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.