Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 23.5% in April

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,690,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 32,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,352,000 after acquiring an additional 791,553 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,515,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2,699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 484,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 466,858 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,098,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 749,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,496,596. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

