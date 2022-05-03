Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 712,353 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 576,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 942,240 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

