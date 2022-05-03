Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. 3,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,007. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,866 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

