Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 800,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKHPF stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.