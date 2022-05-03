Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 800,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BKHPF stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $10.32.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
