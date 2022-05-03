Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $432.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $550.49 and its 200-day moving average is $611.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $415.01 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
