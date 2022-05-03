Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $432.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $550.49 and its 200-day moving average is $611.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $415.01 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.