Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

NYSE BAC opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

