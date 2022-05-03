Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.0522 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%.
Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.