Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Roberto R. Herencia Buys 1,800 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

