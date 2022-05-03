Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.05.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $562.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

