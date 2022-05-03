Barclays Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $229.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average is $180.39. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,175 shares of company stock worth $22,895,476. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

