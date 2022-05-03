Barclays Cuts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 345

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 405 ($5.06) to GBX 345 ($4.31) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.25) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($4.93) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.89 ($5.01).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 290.40 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.69).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.56), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($65,238.48).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

