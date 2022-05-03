Barclays Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $64.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

